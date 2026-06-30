Leopard kills calf in Erode, farmers protest

According to the forest department, Mani (50), a farmer from Karattu Thottam in Periya Kallipatti, discovered that one of his calves was missing from the farm on Monday morning. After a search, he found the calf lying dead a short distance away.

The forest officials, after an examination, believe a leopard dragged away the calf and partially consumed its carcass before abandoning it. Forest officials assured the agitating villagers that efforts would be taken to capture the leopard by placing cages. The farmers then withdrew their protest.