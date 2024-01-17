Leopard involved in cattle attacks captured in STR

COIMBATORE: A leopard believed to be frequenting residential areas to prey on cattle was trapped by the State Forest Department at Vellakaradu in TN Palayam on Sunday night. It was released into the deep forest in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Monday.

Over the last few months, the leopard had been preying on cattle in villages abutting forest areas under the TN Palayam Forest Range. Villagers made persistent demands to the department to shift it elsewhere. So, the forest department placed cages with bait in Vellakaradu and Kongarpalayam.

The male leopard was found trapped in a cage on Sunday, around 9.30 pm. It was found to be in good health, and released in the deep forest area in Bhavanisagar Forest Range on Monday early morning.

In another wildlife-related development, villagers in Manguli Gudalur in The Nilgiris demanded the department to capture a leopard attacking dogs, cattle and hens over many days.