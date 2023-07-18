Leopard found dead in Kovai forest area after suspected territorial fight

COIMBATORE: A female leopard died in a suspected territorial fight in Coimbatore forest area on Sunday. A team of forest department staff, who were on routine patrol, spotted the one-and-a-half-year-old leopard lying dead at Attamalai near Navakkarai in the Madukkarai forest range around evening.

A post-mortem was done on Monday at noon by veterinarians in the presence of senior forest department officials.

“There were multiple injuries on the carcass of the leopard suggesting that it had died in a fight with another unidentified animal,” said a forest department staff. An investigation is underway to identify the unknown animal based on its foot prints recorded near the carcass of the leopard.