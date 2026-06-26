Leopard chases pet dog into house in Nilgiris, gets trapped

Upon alert, a team led by Masinagudi Forest Range Officer V Rajan rushed to the spot. Officials initially considered opening the door and allowing the leopard to return to the forest area on its own.

However, residents opposed the move, expressing concerns over public safety. Following discussions, they decided to capture the animal using a cage. Residents were advised to remain indoors.

"The cage was placed outside the exit door with bait. After remaining inside the house for several hours, the leopard emerged at around 2.30 am and entered the cage. The trap door closed immediately, enabling us to safely secure the animal," an official said.

The leopard was subsequently released in the Sigur forest area. The pet dog that was attacked by the leopard was also rescued alive.