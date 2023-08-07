Leopard captured, released into deep forest near Erode

COIMBATORE: A female leopard, which was triggering panic in TN Palayam in Erode, was captured by the forest department on Sunday.

Over the last few weeks the leopard is believed to have killed several heads of cattle and dogs in Kongarpalayam panchayat. Goats owned by one Ramasamy and Murugesan were preyed on by the leopard in the recent days.

The villagers, who were gripped in fear over frequent straying of the carnivore, urged the forest department to take efforts to capture the leopard. Camera traps fixed in multiple spots by the forest department in farms confirmed the presence of the leopard.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, the leopard got trapped inside the cage. The officials examined the female leopard, aged around four years and found it to be in good health.

Then, the leopard was taken in a specially designed forest department vehicle to be released in the deep forests of Thengumarahada. The villagers heaved a sigh of relief following the capture of the animal.