Leopard attacks three in Pandalur, villagers protest

COIMBATORE: Shops downed shutters and villagers blocked roads in protest after a prowling leopard attacked three women in Pandalur in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

According to the forest department, Saritha, 29, wife of Prasanth had stepped out of her house in a tribal settlement near Pandalur around 6 am, when a leopard pounced on her. As she cried out in panic, the leopard escaped from the spot.

The injured woman was admitted in Pandalur Government Hospital by neighbours. Two other women identified as Durga, 55, wife of Velukkan and Valliammal, 70, wife of Subramani from neighbouring Perungarai village also came under attack from the leopard. They both were admitted in Pandalur Government Hospital.

Panic mounted after some workers at Athikunna tea estate claimed that they were chased by a leopard soon after the attack on women. Condemning the forest department for failing to prevent leopard intrusions, the irate villagers blocked Pandalur-Sultan Bathery Road. Another group of villagers led by Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan resorted to road block on Pandalur-Ayyankolli Road. Shops also shut downed shutters in Uppatti and Kolapalli areas.

As their protest intensified, Kommu Omkaram, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Gudalur Forest Division, police officials and revenue department officials held talks and persuaded the villagers to withdraw their protest.

“Efforts will be taken to trap the leopard by placing cages in four locations, 35 camera traps will be fixed and a 20 member forest department team will ensure the safety of students going to school,” he said to villagers. Following this, the villagers withdrew their five hour long protest in both the locations.