Leopard attacks 5-year-old boy in front of mother in Valparai

The boy, identified as Theerchithan, studying in Class I, was playing outside his house at Upper Parala Estate when a leopard emerged from the thicket and pounced on the boy. It bit him on the head and attempted to drag him away, said a forest department staff.

Shocked at the sight of the attack, the boy's mother, Nagajothi and another estate worker raised an alarm and rushed to his rescue. The leopard then let off the boy and fled into the bush.