Lemon fetches Rs 13,000 at auction in Erode temple

The temple, located at Pudu Annamalai Palayam near Vilakkethi village, conducted special pujas between 6 pm and 8.30 pm on Monday, drawing thousands of devotees.

Following the rituals, a silver ring, a silver coin and a lemon that had adorned the presiding deity were put up for an auction.

Viswanathan of Vadugapatti village secured the lemon with a bid of Rs 13,000.