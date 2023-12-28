Legend of Tamil film world, deeply committed to public service: Modi condoles Vijayakanth's death

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the demise of actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth.

He took to his official X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans, and numerous followers. Om Shanti." (sic)

Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, popularly known as 'Captain' Vijayakanth, the renowned Tamil actor and founder of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), passed away in a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday, December 28 at 9 am, following ill health.

"Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28 December 2023," read a medical bulletin from a private hospital.

The 71-year-old had been undergoing treatment for severe cold and cough.

He was rushed to a private hospital on December 26 night. He tested positive for Covid-19 and was kept on ventilator support.

He was last spotted in public on December 18 when he chaired the DMDK's 18th General Council meeting held at Thiruverkkadu.

With his health failing, the party's General Secretary post was handed over to his wife Premalatha in the GC meeting.

Vijayakanth's health has been a concern since 2016. In 2017, Vijayakanth travelled to Singapore for medical treatment. In 2020, he was hospitalised for Covid-19, and then again in May 2021 briefly. In 2020, he also underwent an amputation procedure.