Legal recourse right, but Tamil Nadu acted late: Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani said the State had taken the right legal route after Karnataka ruled out bilateral talks on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. He said the Tamil Nadu government should continue to address both the Cauvery water issue and the Mekedatu dam proposal through legal means rather than political negotiations.

Referring to the proposed meeting between Chief Minister Vijay and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, which was later called off, Anbumani said expecting Karnataka to release water through negotiations was unrealistic given the State's past stand on the issue.