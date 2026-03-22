Legal delays stalling vice chancellors appointments: Governor Arlekar

CHENNAI: Flagging the cascading impact of judicial delays on governance, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday said prolonged court processes have begun to stall key administrative decisions, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in State universities, affecting academic functioning and student interests.
Addressing the valedictory session of the ‘Needhikkalam 2026 – Jurisprudence for 2047’ conference at VIT, Chennai, the Governor said the pendency of cases, running into several crores nationwide, reflected deep structural deficiencies in the justice delivery system.
“Despite only a fraction of the population approaching courts, the backlog continues to mount, which points to systemic gaps that need urgent correction,” he said.
He identified inadequate judicial infrastructure, shortage of judges, and procedural delays as key reasons for the growing pendency, warning that delayed justice not only undermines fairness but also disrupts sectors such as education and governance.
Referring specifically to Tamil Nadu, he noted that delays in judicial processes have had a direct bearing on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in State universities, thereby affecting institutional stability.
The Governor also pointed to inconsistencies arising from varying interpretations of law within judicial forums, stressing the need for clarity and uniformity. While acknowledging the complexity of legal reasoning, he said justice must remain consistent, accessible and humane.
“Law is a structured framework, but justice must go beyond it and reflect compassion and fairness,” Arlekar said, adding that timely delivery is essential to ensure meaningful access for citizens.
Calling for accountability, he urged judges and lawyers to view their roles as a service to society rather than a profession driven solely by financial considerations.