Legal delays stalling vice chancellors appointments: Governor Arlekar

Addressing the valedictory session of the ‘Needhikkalam 2026 – Jurisprudence for 2047’ conference at VIT, Chennai, the Governor said the pendency of cases, running into several crores nationwide, reflected deep structural deficiencies in the justice delivery system.

“Despite only a fraction of the population approaching courts, the backlog continues to mount, which points to systemic gaps that need urgent correction,” he said.