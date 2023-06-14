Legal battle between ED and Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: The legal battle between TN minister Senthil Balaji and Enforcement Directorate (ED) is no less than a thriller film with highly-pumped dramatic scenes at the Madras High Court.



After the ED arrested him, he was hospitalised for chest pain. On the other hand, Senthilbalaji's wife Mekala approached the Madras High Court (MHC) and filed a habeas corpus petition.



Senior counsel NR Elango appeared before a division bench comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel and said that the minister was arrested at late night by ED without proper notice or summon and termed the arrest as breach of guidelines. Further, he sought an urgent hearing of the habeas corpus, claiming that Senthil Balaji was hospitalised for chest pain.



However, the bench advised the senior counsel to mention the petition and they will look into the matter after the numbering of habeas corpus petitions are completed.



Later, the petition was listed before the bench of Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel on the same day to hear. However, Justice R Sakthivel recused himself from hearing the case.



Subsequently, the counsel for Senthilbalaji approached the Chief Justice of the MHC to list the petition in another bench for an urgent hearing.

