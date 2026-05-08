Lefts, VCK protest LPG price hike, railway job cuts in Chennai

CHENNAI: State leaders of Left parties and VCK on Thursday staged a protest in Chennai demanding the rollback of the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices and opposing the Union government’s move to abolish 30,000 railway jobs.
The demonstration, organised near the Chennai Customs House, close to the Collectorate, witnessed participation from hundreds of cadres of Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who raised slogans against the Union government.
Addressing the protest, CPM State secretary P Shanmugam alleged that the increase in commercial LPG prices could soon lead to a hike in domestic cooking gas prices as well.
He linked the rise in petroleum prices to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and said the increase had severely affected migrant workers and small traders. Referring to the recent increase in the price of 5-kg LPG cylinders by Rs 261, he questioned what the price of a 14-kg domestic cylinder would become if the trend continued.
Shanmugam claimed that the hike in commercial LPG prices had resulted in a steep increase in food prices, affecting hotels and eateries across the State. “A Rs 10 vadai now costs Rs 20,” he said, adding that several hotels had shut down due to rising operational costs, leading to job losses among workers and food delivery gig workers.
He further accused the Union government of failing to pass on the benefits of falling crude oil prices to the public when international crude prices dropped from 112 dollars to 44 dollars in 2012. He also criticised the withdrawal of LPG subsidies and demanded subsidies for essential commodities used by the public.
On railway jobs, Shanmugam alleged that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, 4.25 lakh railway jobs and four lakh Union government jobs had been abolished. He said the Railways had now ordered the removal of another 30,000 posts this year. Instead of reducing jobs, the government should create new posts in line with the growth of the railway sector and technological advancement, he said.
CPI State secretary M Veerapandian alleged that crude oil imported by India was being handed over to private players, who were deciding prices, resulting in repeated price hikes. He blamed both the United States and the Union government for the increase in crude oil prices and called for stronger regulation of corporate entities and greater support for local industries to tackle unemployment.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan accused the BJP-led Union government of implementing policies against working people. He said commercial LPG price hikes were pushing the country backwards and alleged that petroleum prices had never been reduced even when crude oil prices fell globally.
He described the reduction of jobs as a “subtle political strategy” and called for greater political awareness among the people to resist injustice. “That is the difference between electoral politics and progressive politics,” he said.
Among those who participated in the protest were CPI(ML) Liberation State committee member Iraniyappan, VCK MLA Vanni Arasu and CPM Central Chennai district secretary G Selva.