Lefts, VCK protest LPG price hike, railway job cuts in Chennai

The demonstration, organised near the Chennai Customs House, close to the Collectorate, witnessed participation from hundreds of cadres of Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who raised slogans against the Union government.

Addressing the protest, CPM State secretary P Shanmugam alleged that the increase in commercial LPG prices could soon lead to a hike in domestic cooking gas prices as well.

He linked the rise in petroleum prices to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and said the increase had severely affected migrant workers and small traders. Referring to the recent increase in the price of 5-kg LPG cylinders by Rs 261, he questioned what the price of a 14-kg domestic cylinder would become if the trend continued.

Shanmugam claimed that the hike in commercial LPG prices had resulted in a steep increase in food prices, affecting hotels and eateries across the State. “A Rs 10 vadai now costs Rs 20,” he said, adding that several hotels had shut down due to rising operational costs, leading to job losses among workers and food delivery gig workers.