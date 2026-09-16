Left’s right to contest won’t affect TVK win, says KuPa Krishnan

TIRUCHY: TVK leader who shifted loyalty from the AIADMK ahead of the General Assembly elections, KuPa Krishnan, expressed confidence that the ruling party’s candidates will emerge victorious in both Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled, despite the Left parties fielding their own candidates.
Responding to a query, Krishnan said the Left parties had the right to field candidates in the bypolls, but maintained that only TVK candidates would emerge victorious in both constituencies.
The Delta Regional TVK coordinator and chairman of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) denied talks of the alliance turning over the Left’s call and issues within the front over the PM candidate.
Meanwhile, Krishnan said the TNUHDB had so far sold plots to 1.44 lakh beneficiaries at slashed prices through 741 schemes. The beneficiaries would be given pattas after registration, he said.