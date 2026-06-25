Left, VCK call for restraint, decorum amid war of words

The parties urged both sides to maintain decorum and refrain from personal attacks.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said remarks made by Chief Minister Vijay against former Chief Minister MK Stalin over his electoral defeat in Kolathur were unbecoming of the office he holds.

"Even comments that should be avoided on political platforms have no place in the Legislative Assembly," Thirumavalavan said, urging the Chief Minister to uphold the traditions of the House and preserve the dignity associated with his office.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam also took exception to the Chief Minister's remarks, saying victory and defeat were natural in a democracy and that it was inappropriate to mock a political leader who was not a member of the Assembly.