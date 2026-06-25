Left, VCK call for restraint, decorum amid war of words

CHENNAI: The Left and the VCK, former allies of the DMK supporting the TVK government, have joined the debate over Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's gesture mocking MK Stalin and the subsequent barrage of attacks launched by the opposition party.
The parties urged both sides to maintain decorum and refrain from personal attacks.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said remarks made by Chief Minister Vijay against former Chief Minister MK Stalin over his electoral defeat in Kolathur were unbecoming of the office he holds.
"Even comments that should be avoided on political platforms have no place in the Legislative Assembly," Thirumavalavan said, urging the Chief Minister to uphold the traditions of the House and preserve the dignity associated with his office.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam also took exception to the Chief Minister's remarks, saying victory and defeat were natural in a democracy and that it was inappropriate to mock a political leader who was not a member of the Assembly.
At the same time, he criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin's response, saying both sides had crossed the limits of acceptable political discourse. Political leaders should remember that power is temporary and conduct themselves with dignity whether they are in government or in the Opposition, he said.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said neither the ruling party nor the Opposition should resort to comments, gestures or behaviour that could be construed as insulting. Respect for political opponents was essential for the healthy functioning of democracy, regardless of electoral outcomes, he said.
"Today's winners can become tomorrow's losers and vice versa," Veerapandian said, cautioning against displaying contempt towards political rivals.
He also said personal remarks and references to family members had no place in legislative debates and were inconsistent with Tamil Nadu's political culture. Public representatives, particularly those occupying high office, should focus on issues affecting people, including workers, farmers and economically weaker sections, rather than engaging in personal exchanges, he added.