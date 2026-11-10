Left urges Tamil Nadu to act fast to arraign anti-socials

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the murders, which took place on a single day, had caused widespread shock among the public.

He said the incidents were too widespread to be dismissed as isolated crimes and called for immediate measures to prevent their recurrence. CPI state secretary M Veerapandian also expressed shock over the murders. He said the victims included a special sub-inspector of police, two minors, a young woman and three history-sheeters.