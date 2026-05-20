Left ups pressure, warns of support withdrawal over inducting AIADMK rebels

CHENNAI: Leaders of the Left parties on Wednesday reiterated that they would reconsider their support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government if rebel AIADMK legislators were inducted into the ministry, maintaining that their current decision to extend outside support was intended to respect the people's mandate and avoid another election and giving no scope for the BJP to play politics through President's rule.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a protest organised by the CPM, CPI and CPI (ML) against the fuel price hike at Saidapet, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the position of the CPI, CPM and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi remained the same on the issue.
"This is the people's verdict and it must be respected. We are extending support from outside for three reasons: to respect the people's mandate, to avoid another election being forced on the people, and to ensure that the Governor does not come into rule the State," he said.
Veerapandian said the Left parties would continue to raise issues concerning poor and marginalised people. "We will always raise our voice for poor, oppressed and ordinary people. It should not be seen as pressure tactics or obstruction," he said.
On the possibility of VCK joining the TVK ministry, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the TVK had expressed its own preference, but the Left parties and the VCK had jointly decided to extend outside support. "If the VCK considers participating in the ministry, that is for them to decide. They will certainly discuss it with us. It is not necessary for them to take the exact same stance as the Left parties. If the VCK feels that an opportunity has arisen and decides to utilise it, there is nothing wrong in that," he said.