Left ups pressure, warns of support withdrawal over inducting AIADMK rebels

Veerapandian said the Left parties would continue to raise issues concerning poor and marginalised people. "We will always raise our voice for poor, oppressed and ordinary people. It should not be seen as pressure tactics or obstruction," he said.

On the possibility of VCK joining the TVK ministry, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the TVK had expressed its own preference, but the Left parties and the VCK had jointly decided to extend outside support. "If the VCK considers participating in the ministry, that is for them to decide. They will certainly discuss it with us. It is not necessary for them to take the exact same stance as the Left parties. If the VCK feels that an opportunity has arisen and decides to utilise it, there is nothing wrong in that," he said.