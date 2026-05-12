Left trade unions seek alternative jobs for Tasmac workers

In separate statements, the CITU-affiliated Tasmac Uzhiyar Manila Sammelanam and the AITUC-affiliated Tamil Nadu Tasmac Workers Union welcomed the government’s move, saying it aligned with efforts to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu. However, both unions sought rehabilitation measures for workers and clarity on action against private liquor outlets operating in the same localities.

CITU-affiliated Tasmac Uzhiyar Manila Sammelanam general secretary K Thiruselvan said Tasmac operated 4,765 retail liquor shops across the State, apart from more than 1,000 private FL-2 licensed bars and recreation clubs engaged in liquor sales.