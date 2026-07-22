Left to unveil common political, economic agenda for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The CPI, CPM and CPI(ML) on Monday decided to release a joint policy declaration outlining an alternative political and economic agenda for Tamil Nadu and to organise a State-wide rally in September as part of efforts to strengthen Left unity and mobilise public opinion on issues affecting farmers, workers, women and youth.
Announcing the decisions after a meeting of the three parties' state-level coordination committee, CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam said the draft declaration had been prepared and would be finalised at the committee's next meeting, scheduled to be held at the CPM state office on August 4. District-level coordination committees would also be constituted across Tamil Nadu to expand the Left's organisational network, he said.
The September mobilisation would seek to press both the Union and State governments to address issues raised in the declaration, with the date and venue to be announced after the next meeting.
CPI(ML) state secretary Asaithambi said the meeting focused on restoring the political relevance of the Left, arguing that social transformation in India had historically been driven by mass movements rather than legislative interventions alone.
He said Parliament and State Assemblies remained important democratic institutions, but many pressing issues affecting ordinary people were not receiving adequate attention. He cited the agrarian distress in the Cauvery Delta, unemployment among youth, nutritional deficiencies among women and the condition of agricultural labourers as issues that required sustained public campaigns.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian sought relaxation of access restrictions at the Secretariat, contending that it was a symbol of people's authority and that members of the public should be able to meet ministers and officials without unnecessary procedural barriers.
Shanmugam condemned the police action against protesters in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in national entrance examinations, and called upon the Union government to remove him from office.