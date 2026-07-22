Left to unveil common political, economic agenda for Tamil Nadu

Announcing the decisions after a meeting of the three parties' state-level coordination committee, CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam said the draft declaration had been prepared and would be finalised at the committee's next meeting, scheduled to be held at the CPM state office on August 4. District-level coordination committees would also be constituted across Tamil Nadu to expand the Left's organisational network, he said.

The September mobilisation would seek to press both the Union and State governments to address issues raised in the declaration, with the date and venue to be announced after the next meeting.

CPI(ML) state secretary Asaithambi said the meeting focused on restoring the political relevance of the Left, arguing that social transformation in India had historically been driven by mass movements rather than legislative interventions alone.