Left to hold stir against fuel price hike on May 20

In a joint statement, the Left parties described the Rs 3 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices and the Rs 2 per kg increase in CNG rates as a “cruel attack” on people's daily lives. They alleged that the decision was taken with the approval of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, rather than independently by the oil marketing companies.

The parties said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “signalled” the move through his recent remarks, asking people to reduce fuel consumption and use public transport.

The Left parties also criticised the steep increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices from May 1. They claimed that the price of a 19.5-kg commercial cylinder had risen from Rs 2,244 to Rs 3,237, forcing thousands of eateries to close and affecting the livelihoods of lakhs of workers.