Left to hold stir against fuel price hike on May 20

CHENNAI: The CPM, CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation on Saturday announced a statewide protest on May 20 against the increase in petrol, diesel and CNG prices, accusing the BJP-led Union government of burdening common people while shielding corporates.
In a joint statement, the Left parties described the Rs 3 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices and the Rs 2 per kg increase in CNG rates as a “cruel attack” on people's daily lives. They alleged that the decision was taken with the approval of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, rather than independently by the oil marketing companies.
The parties said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “signalled” the move through his recent remarks, asking people to reduce fuel consumption and use public transport.
The Left parties also criticised the steep increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices from May 1. They claimed that the price of a 19.5-kg commercial cylinder had risen from Rs 2,244 to Rs 3,237, forcing thousands of eateries to close and affecting the livelihoods of lakhs of workers.
Warning of a cascading impact on the economy, the parties said the fuel price hike would increase transportation costs and push up prices of essential commodities, including vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines and other consumer goods. They said diesel expenses accounted for nearly 55% of freight transport costs and added that the hike would also impact agricultural activities such as irrigation and tractor operations.
The statement said economic estimates indicated that a 3% rise in petrol and diesel prices could reflect as at least a 15% increase in retail inflation, with ordinary and middle-class families bearing the brunt.
Rejecting the Centre’s argument that the increase was linked to global tensions and the Strait of Hormuz crisis, the Left parties said fuel prices had not been reduced when international crude oil prices fell sharply in 2020.
They accused the BJP government of then raising taxes on petroleum products to shore up revenues while now citing global crude prices to justify the latest hike.