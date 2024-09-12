Left stalwart Sitaram Yechury’s demise irreparable loss, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Marxist leader and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury who passed away due to illness in New Delhi.

In his condolence message posted on X, Stalin, who is currently in the US to garner investments in Tamil Nadu, said, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of comrade Sitaram Yechury, a stalwart of the Left movement and a towering figure in Indian politics. Comrade Sitaram Yechury was a fearless leader whose commitment to justice was evident from a young age, as he courageously stood against the Emergency as a student leader.”

Stalin appreciated Yechury's dedication to the cause of the working class, secularism, social justice, equality, and progressive values. “His distinguished career will continue to inspire future generations. I will always cherish the insightful interactions I had with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and comrades. Red Salute, Comrade,” Stalin added.

State sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in his condolence message posted on ‘X’ said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of CPM General Secretary comrade Sitaram Yechury. His lifelong commitment to empowering the marginalised and fighting fascist forces created a profound impact on society. He worked closely with the DMK and our leaders Dr Kalaignar and our Honourable Chief Minister MK Stalin to uphold constitutional values and democracy. My heartfelt condolences to the CPM cadre and his family. His demise is an irreparable loss to progressive politics and left-wing ideology.”