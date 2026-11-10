Left seeks spotlight on concerns of workers, marginalised

Shanmugam said the government should take action against anyone found involved in corruption, regardless of political position, but that action must be based on evidence and documents rather than political vendetta.

He said the Left parties' decision to support the TVK government remained unchanged, but they would also continue criticising its policies and functioning.

On allegations against ruling party functionaries, including the Deputy Speaker and the Kallakurichi MLA, Shanmugam said the incidents had brought considerable disrepute to the government and the party. He demanded immediate action against those facing allegations, irrespective of their positions.

Veerapandian criticised the Chief Minister for not taking a clear stand on the alleged deletion of 13 crore voters' names from electoral rolls, describing it as an attack on democracy. He said the CM should publicly condemn the development and demand accountability.

On Vaiko’s remarks on allies criticising the TVK government, Shanmugam said it was MDMK's political approach, but the Left parties would continue to openly welcome decisions that benefited people and criticise those that went against their interests. "If Vaiko expects us to adopt the political approach of the MDMK, it is his mistake. It is inappropriate for senior leaders to question why we are raising people's issues instead of addressing the issues themselves," he said.

Meanwhile, CPI (ML) Liberation representative Pazha Asaithambi said political and public debates in the State had largely been shaped by the interests of wealthy and influential sections, while the concerns of the majority remained sidelined. He said the 13-page joint declaration sought to change this by placing workers' and the marginalised's concerns at the centre.