Left, PMK seek CBI probe, Rs 1 crore aid to victim families

CHENNAI: The CPI, CPM and PMK on Sunday (August 16) condemned the alleged shooting of three Tamil-origin farmers by Karnataka forest department personnel in Chamarajanagar district and demanded a CBI probe, with the PMK seeking Rs 1 crore compensation each for the victims' families.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the three, identified as Anthony Raj, John and Kumar, from Thomaiyarpalayam village in Hanur taluk, had entered the forest area to search for missing cattle when they were allegedly shot dead by forest personnel on Saturday.
He alleged that the forest department was attempting to cover up the killings by falsely claiming that the three had gone hunting.
"The shooting cannot be accepted under any circumstances. The forest personnel responsible should be dismissed and arrested," Shanmugam said. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to convey its strong condemnation to the Karnataka government.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian also condemned the killings and demanded that the Karnataka government register a murder case against the forest personnel involved and order a CBI probe. He also sought adequate compensation for the victims' families.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded a CBI probe and Rs 1 crore compensation each for the families of the three victims.
Anbumani identified the victims said they were descendants of Tamil families who had migrated to the Chamarajanagar region around 100 years ago after losing their land and homes when land was acquired for the construction of the Mettur dam.
He alleged there was no evidence that the three had hunted deer, engaged in a confrontation with forest personnel or carried firearms. The forest department's claim that they were shot during an encounter while hunting deer was false, he said.
Anbumani said residents had been protesting against the killings, leading to tension in the area. He also pointed out that the Chamarajanagar MLA and district in-charge minister, Puttaranga Shetty of the Congress, and the Hanur MLA, Manjunath of the JD (S), had questioned the need for an encounter in the early hours.
PMK leader rejected Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's order for a magistrate-level inquiry and demanded a CBI probe instead.
He urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to condemn the killings and ensure that the Karnataka government paid Rs 1 crore each to the families of the three victims.