Left, PMK seek CBI probe, Rs 1 crore aid to victim families

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the three, identified as Anthony Raj, John and Kumar, from Thomaiyarpalayam village in Hanur taluk, had entered the forest area to search for missing cattle when they were allegedly shot dead by forest personnel on Saturday.

He alleged that the forest department was attempting to cover up the killings by falsely claiming that the three had gone hunting.

"The shooting cannot be accepted under any circumstances. The forest personnel responsible should be dismissed and arrested," Shanmugam said. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to convey its strong condemnation to the Karnataka government.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian also condemned the killings and demanded that the Karnataka government register a murder case against the forest personnel involved and order a CBI probe. He also sought adequate compensation for the victims' families.