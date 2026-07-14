Left pays tribute to Poomani, writer and pillar of progressive movement

A retired Deputy Registrar in the Cooperative Department, Poomani was known for portraying the lives of people in the Karisal region, particularly Dalits. His novel Agnyaadi won the Sahitya Akademi Award, while his works also inspired the films Karuvelam Pookkal and Asuran.

Shanmugam said Poomani's writings had secured a permanent place in Tamil literature through their powerful portrayal of the lives of people in the Karisal region, especially Dalits. He said the writer embraced Marxism as his worldview and that his opposition to caste oppression and deep concern for working people were hallmarks of his literary contributions. He described Poomani's death as an irreparable loss to Tamil literature and the progressive movement and conveyed the CPM's condolences to his family and literary admirers.