Left party leaders condemn PM Modi for making communal remarks in campaign

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Monday condemned BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making communal remarks during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

"After sensing a huge setback in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resorted to a sectarian campaign that would create a permanent rift between the Hindus and the Muslims leading to a bloodbath. Political parties including CPM have strongly condemned him, " Balakrishnan said in a statement.

He said that the PM spews venom directly at the Muslim people in his election campaign.

"He is propagating completely untrue things. His speech is blatantly third-rate and unconstitutional, " he said, condemning the Election Commission for not taking any action on Modi for his communal campaign.

CPI secretary Mutharasan criticised BJP leaders including PM and Home Minister Amit Shah for threatening people as they face anti-incumbency across the country.

He condemned the BJP leaders for their comments against Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi and spreading rumours of impending riots if the INDIA alliance won Lok Sabha polls.

"Since BJP has not done anything for the welfare of the public in the last 10 years, it has resorted to communal and hatred politics, " he said.