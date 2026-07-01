Left party leaders call on CM Vijay, seek all-party meet on Cauvery issue

They submitted a memorandum highlighting issues concerning employment, labour welfare and agriculture.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shanmugam described it as a courtesy call, stating that it was the first time the Left leaders had met the Chief Minister since he assumed office. He said that they would be meeting him again with demands ahead of the ensuing state budget.



He said the delegation urged the government to fill vacancies in educational institutions, create more employment opportunities and intervene in the alleged irregularities in the recent Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) examination.



He also urged the State government to hold consultations with trade unions before framing rules under the Labour Codes, saying workers' concerns should be taken into account.