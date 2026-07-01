Left party leaders call on CM Vijay, seek all-party meet on Cauvery issue

CHENNAI: Leaders of CPI and CPM on Wednesday said they urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to prioritise employment generation, regularise long-serving contract workers, address the concerns of farmers and labourers, and convene an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, while reiterating that their outside support to the TVK-led government would continue.
They submitted a memorandum highlighting issues concerning employment, labour welfare and agriculture.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shanmugam described it as a courtesy call, stating that it was the first time the Left leaders had met the Chief Minister since he assumed office. He said that they would be meeting him again with demands ahead of the ensuing state budget.
He said the delegation urged the government to fill vacancies in educational institutions, create more employment opportunities and intervene in the alleged irregularities in the recent Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) examination.
He also urged the State government to hold consultations with trade unions before framing rules under the Labour Codes, saying workers' concerns should be taken into account.
On the Cauvery issue, Shanmugam said the government should convene an all-party meeting and invite farmers' organisations to evolve a consensus on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir issue before taking further steps.
"The Chief Minister assured us that he would look into the issues raised and said we could approach the government at any time with our demands," he said.
Responding to questions about the TVK's alliance meeting later in the day, both Veerapandian and Shanmugam stated that the CPI and CPM would not participate, as they were providing only external support to the government and were not part of the ruling alliance.
Commenting on remarks by DMK president MK Stalin that the government could collapse soon, Shanmugam dismissed such claims, saying there was no political situation to suggest that the TVK-led government was under threat as it continued to enjoy outside support from the Left parties.