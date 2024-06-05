Left parties win 4 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, three more than Kerala where they are ruling

CHENNAI: For the successive Lok Sabha polls, the Left parties have won a maximum number of seats from Tamil Nadu, with four out of the eight Lok Sabha seats coming from the State.

CPM and CPI have won all four seats contested in Tamil Nadu as part of the DMK-led alliance, which swept the polls in the State and Puducherry.

CPM’s Madurai candidate Su Venkatesan polled 4,30,323 votes and won with a margin of 2,09,409. In the Dindigul constituency, CPM’s R Sachithanantham won with the second-biggest margin of 4,43,821 votes.

Sitting CPI MP K Subbarayan has won Tirupur Lok Sabha seats with a margin of 1,25,928, while his party colleague V Selvaraj won by 2,08,957 votes in the Nagapattinam seat.

While the Left parties have won four seats in Tamil Nadu, CPM has won only one seat in the party-ruled Kerala. The Left parties failed to open its account in the second successive LS polls in the erstwhile bastions of West Bengal and Tripura.

Speaking to DT Next, veteran leader and politburo member of the CPM, G Ramakrishnan said that the Lok Sabha election result was a big setback for the BJP with the DMK-led alliance winning all the seats in the State. He also

admitted that the party was disappointed by its own performance. “The election results were not up to the expectations. The respective State units will analyse it in the coming days,” he said.