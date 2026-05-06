Left parties violence in West Bengal

He alleged that a statue of Lenin in Murshidabad district had been vandalised and that CPM offices in Tripura were also facing attacks.

Describing the incidents as “anarchic violence”, Shanmugam said the CPM Tamil Nadu State Executive Committee strongly condemned the attacks allegedly carried out by BJP cadres.

Veerapandian said Lenin was an unparalleled leader of the global working class and a guiding force for the liberation of labourers, adding that vandalising his statues amounted to a major attack on the working class.

Shanmugam said fascist forces might damage Lenin’s statues, but could never erase his ideology. He urged the police in the concerned States to immediately arrest those involved in the attacks and restore peace.

The CPI called upon workers and secular forces to unite and resist such attacks, while the CPM urged democratic forces to raise their voice strongly against the alleged violence by BJP cadres.