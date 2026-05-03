Left parties, VCK to protest LPG price hike, railway job cuts on May 7

In a joint statement, CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam, CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian, VCK Founder Thol Thirumavalavan, and CPI(ML) Liberation State Secretary Pazha Aasaithambi criticised the Union government for what they termed an unprecedented increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices.

They said the price of a commercial LPG cylinder had risen by Rs 1,518 over the past 120 days, from Rs 1,739 on January 1 this year to Rs 3,257 at present, nearly doubling the cost. The price of 5 kg LPG cylinders, used by migrant workers, street vendors and small households, had also been increased by Rs 261, they said.