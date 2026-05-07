Left parties, VCK to decide on support to TVK’s bid to form govt on May 8

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) have convened crucial party committee meetings on Friday to decide on actor and TVK president C Joseph Vijay’s formal request seeking support for his party to form the government in Tamil Nadu, while VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said consultations with senior party leaders had begun after receiving a letter from Vijay.
The move comes after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House, but falling short of the majority mark. With Vijay expected to vacate one of the two constituencies he won, the effective strength of the House will come down to 233, reducing the majority mark to 117 and leaving the party in need of at least 10 more MLAs.
The VCK and the Left parties together account for six MLAs, with two members each from the VCK, CPI and CPM. Their support, along with the Congress’s five MLAs, would help TVK cross the majority mark with 118 members. These parties have so far remained part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Communist Party of India State secretary M Veerapandian said the party had received a letter from Vijay requesting support for forming the government. He said the CPI would deliberate on the matter at its executive committee meeting scheduled for May 8, following which the State Council would take a final decision.
CPM sources said the party would take a call on Vijay’s request
The VCK and the Left parties together account for six MLAs, with two members each from the VCK, CPI and CPM. Along with Congress TVK can cross majority mark only at its State committee meeting on Friday. However, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary P. Shanmugam, after meeting DMK president MK Stalin along with newly elected MLAs, said secular parties should remain united in Tamil Nadu in view of the BJP-led Union government.
Thirumavalavan told reporters that the VCK had initiated consultations with senior leaders regarding Vijay’s request. Meanwhile, the party postponed its high-level committee meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, to Friday.
The Congress on May 6 announced conditional support to TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu.