Left parties, VCK to decide on support to TVK’s bid to form govt on May 8

The move comes after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House, but falling short of the majority mark. With Vijay expected to vacate one of the two constituencies he won, the effective strength of the House will come down to 233, reducing the majority mark to 117 and leaving the party in need of at least 10 more MLAs.

The VCK and the Left parties together account for six MLAs, with two members each from the VCK, CPI and CPM. Their support, along with the Congress’s five MLAs, would help TVK cross the majority mark with 118 members. These parties have so far remained part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.