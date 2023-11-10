Left parties to seek Palestine ceasefire

CHENNAI: Left parties such as CPI, CPM and CPI (ML) Liberation have decided to conduct joint campaigns across the State urging the central government to support Palestinian cause in the UN Security Council. In a joint statement, the leaders of the parties said that Israel is conducting a genocide against Palestinian people since October 7.

“More than 10,000 people have been murdered. Several have lost their belongings. With the support of the USA, attacks are continuing,” the statement said.

The statement pointed out that India was in support of Palestine for a long time but the BJP government is deviating from the stand to support America and Israel.

“In the UN Security Council meeting, the BJP government took a stand supporting Israel. The government should implore for a ceasefire. From November 11 to November 16, campaigns will be conducted across the state. On November 20, a demonstration will be conducted in Chennai,” the statement added.