Left parties oppose PPP model for sewerage projects

CHENNAI: Left parties have opposed the State government's move to explore implementing underground sewerage projects in Madurai and Nagercoil under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, contending that it could lead to the privatisation of an essential public service.
In separate statements, state secretaries P Shanmugam (CPM) and M Veerapandian (CPI) demanded that the government should withdraw the move and implement the projects through the respective local bodies with full government funding and control.
The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) has invited bids to select a consultant to examine the feasibility of implementing the two projects under the PPP model and prepare the project report and contractual documents. Detailed project reports for the projects have already been prepared, according to the tender notice.
The Madurai project, estimated at Rs. 2,377.48 crore, involves upgrading the existing underground sewerage and wastewater systems, extending sewage collection networks to newly added corporation areas and establishing sewage treatment plants.
The Rs 189.82-crore Nagercoil project includes laying about 111 km of sewer pipelines, providing household connections and constructing around 19.93 km of sewage pumping mains and pumping stations in areas without underground sewerage facilities.
Shanmugam said sewerage was an essential public service linked to public health and alleged that handing it over to private companies could lead to higher user charges and affect the job security of sanitation workers and temporary local-body employees.
Veerapandian alleged that the TVK government was facilitating private participation in essential services, including water supply, sewerage, healthcare, education, roads and power, in the name of PPP. He also alleged that such arrangements were being pursued under pressure from the Union government and the World Bank.
Shanmugam cited the privatisation of Coimbatore's water supply during the AIADMK regime and opposition to the proposed privatisation of the Salem water project during the previous DMK regime. He also pointed out that a tender to privatise sanitation work in 12 municipal corporations had been withdrawn following opposition