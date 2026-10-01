Left parties oppose PPP model for sewerage projects

In separate statements, state secretaries P Shanmugam (CPM) and M Veerapandian (CPI) demanded that the government should withdraw the move and implement the projects through the respective local bodies with full government funding and control.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) has invited bids to select a consultant to examine the feasibility of implementing the two projects under the PPP model and prepare the project report and contractual documents. Detailed project reports for the projects have already been prepared, according to the tender notice.