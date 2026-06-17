Left parties launch joint panel to resolve real issues affecting people

The decision was taken at a meeting of leaders of the three parties in Chennai, where they resolved to work together on issues concerning workers, farmers, youth and other sections of society. The parties said the initiative was aimed at advancing Left politics, defending secularism and federalism, and mobilising democratic forces against what they described as the divisive policies of the RSS-BJP.

Addressing reporters, CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian said the parties had earlier held discussions at the CPM office and had now met at the CPI office to formalise a coordination mechanism. He said the Left would intensify struggles on issues concerning Tamil Nadu's welfare and national interests while bringing together workers, democratic organisations and progressive intellectuals.