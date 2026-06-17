Left parties launch joint panel to resolve real issues affecting people

CHENNAI: Seeking to strengthen Left politics and mount joint campaigns on people's issues, the CPI, CPM and CPI(ML)-Liberation on Wednesday announced the formation of a Left Coordination Committee in Tamil Nadu and unveiled plans for State-wide agitations in the coming months.
The decision was taken at a meeting of leaders of the three parties in Chennai, where they resolved to work together on issues concerning workers, farmers, youth and other sections of society. The parties said the initiative was aimed at advancing Left politics, defending secularism and federalism, and mobilising democratic forces against what they described as the divisive policies of the RSS-BJP.
Addressing reporters, CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian said the parties had earlier held discussions at the CPM office and had now met at the CPI office to formalise a coordination mechanism. He said the Left would intensify struggles on issues concerning Tamil Nadu's welfare and national interests while bringing together workers, democratic organisations and progressive intellectuals.
"This is not an electoral arrangement. Our immediate objective is to strengthen people's movements and build a broader democratic platform," he said, adding that the initiative should not be linked to forthcoming local body polls or by-elections.
CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam announced the formation of a 12-member Left Coordination Committee comprising four representatives each from the three parties. The committee will meet regularly to coordinate campaigns, formulate action plans and organise protests at the State and district levels.
The committee will prepare a draft action plan for approval at its next meeting scheduled for July 20. As part of the next phase, leaders of trade unions, farmers' organisations, agricultural labour unions, youth, student, and women's organisations affiliated to the three parties will meet on July 10 to create a broader common platform.
The parties also decided to organise a State-level rally in September on issues including price rise, protection of secularism, democracy, federalism and the rights of working people. The date and venue will be announced later.
CPI(ML)-Liberation State Secretary P Aasaithambi said the political developments in Tamil Nadu had created space for a Left alternative. Referring to the State's political landscape, he claimed that both the DMK and AIADMK, which have dominated Tamil Nadu politics for over five decades, were facing a political crisis and that people were increasingly looking for alternatives. "The real alternative is Left politics," he said, adding that the three parties had decided to work together to project a Left-oriented solution to issues affecting ordinary people.
Rejecting speculation that the initiative was a precursor to a new electoral alliance, Shanmugam said election-related decisions would be taken at the appropriate time and that the present effort was focused on sustained joint struggles.