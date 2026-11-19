CHENNAI: Left parties on Wednesday condemned the Union government for denying archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna permission to attend an international Tamil history research conference in Kuala Lumpur on December 19 and 20.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam alleged that the Centre was targeting Amarnath for refusing to alter his Keezhadi excavation report as demanded by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). He said the archaeologist had also been denied permission to attend a conference in the US in July.
Shanmugam said establishing Keezhadi’s antiquity would challenge the distorted historical narratives propagated by the Sangh Parivar. He accused the Centre of pressuring the archaeologist to alter his findings and turning the ASI, which should function independently, into an institution serving the political and ideological interests of the Union government.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the ASI director had sought a written undertaking from Amarnath, asking him not to make comments critical of the ASI or the Union government or express views contrary to their official positions. The NOC required for FCRA clearance would be issued only after he accepted the conditions, he said. Amarnath refused to give the undertaking, resulting in the denial of permission, Veerapandian added.
He said Amarnath had dated the early phase of the Keezhadi site to between the 8th century BCE and the 3rd century CE, but the ASI had sought changes to his findings, which he refused to make. Left party leaders accused the Centre of interfering with independent archaeological research and urged it to withdraw the restrictions and allow Amarnath to attend the Malaysia conference.