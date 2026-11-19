CPM state secretary P Shanmugam alleged that the Centre was targeting Amarnath for refusing to alter his Keezhadi excavation report as demanded by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). He said the archaeologist had also been denied permission to attend a conference in the US in July.

Shanmugam said establishing Keezhadi’s antiquity would challenge the distorted historical narratives propagated by the Sangh Parivar. He accused the Centre of pressuring the archaeologist to alter his findings and turning the ASI, which should function independently, into an institution serving the political and ideological interests of the Union government.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the ASI director had sought a written undertaking from Amarnath, asking him not to make comments critical of the ASI or the Union government or express views contrary to their official positions. The NOC required for FCRA clearance would be issued only after he accepted the conditions, he said. Amarnath refused to give the undertaking, resulting in the denial of permission, Veerapandian added.