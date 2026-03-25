Left parties flag concerns over seat-sharing, reaffirm resolve to defeat BJP-RSS

CPM central committee member K Balabarathi, in a Facebook post on Tuesday night, said the pain and disappointment voiced by party cadres had deeply affected her. While acknowledging that some fluctuations were inevitable in seat-sharing negotiations, she said the current outcome had caused significant distress among Left workers.

She pointed out that even within the numbers allotted to parties such as the DMDK, Congress and VCK, the CPM had not been adequately accommodated. Noting that the DMDK had expressed willingness to forgo a few constituencies in the interest of alliance unity, she questioned why the DMK leadership had not considered such inputs or the CPM’s repeated objections to the proposed allocation.