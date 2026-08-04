Left parties condemn Udhayanidhi's remarks, CPM seeks political civility

Speaking to reporters, CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam said the remarks were "obscene" and "disgusting" and deserved strong condemnation. He said political leaders, especially those holding responsible positions such as the Leader of the Opposition, had a greater responsibility to uphold political decency while addressing the public.

Shanmugam said women had repeatedly been subjected to derogatory references in political discourse over the years and stressed that such practices must come to a permanent end. He said political parties should ensure that their members refrain from making such remarks.