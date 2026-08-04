Left parties condemn Udhayanidhi's remarks, CPM seeks political civility

CHENNAI: Left parties on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in public, saying political leaders must maintain civility and avoid using language that demeans women.
Speaking to reporters, CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam said the remarks were "obscene" and "disgusting" and deserved strong condemnation. He said political leaders, especially those holding responsible positions such as the Leader of the Opposition, had a greater responsibility to uphold political decency while addressing the public.
Shanmugam said women had repeatedly been subjected to derogatory references in political discourse over the years and stressed that such practices must come to a permanent end. He said political parties should ensure that their members refrain from making such remarks.
Referring to the Left parties, he said they had consistently upheld women's rights and approached such issues with seriousness. He alleged that some parties had people who routinely made such comments at public meetings, and said party leaderships should first discipline their own members. He added that if anyone from the Left parties made such remarks, they would not be retained in the party.
CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian said social reformer Periyar had championed women's liberation, while poet Subramania Bharati, Bharathidasan, Pattukkottai Kalyanasundaram and Tamil cultural traditions had celebrated womanhood. He said no form of political discourse should cross the line by insulting or humiliating women, adding that this remained the CPI's firm stand.
On the police action against Udhayanidhi, Shanmugam said CPM had strongly condemned the remarks and that a complaint had been lodged, following which legal action had been initiated. He said the matter should now proceed in accordance with the law.
He also noted that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly's first Budget session under the present government was scheduled to begin on Wednesday and said the participation of the Leader of the Opposition was important. He expressed hope that the government would take this into consideration while acting on the issue.