Left parties condemn BJP for twisting Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatana Dharma' remark

CHENNAI: CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan on Monday condemned the malicious attack on Minister for Youth and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin by Sangh Parivar and BJP leaders over his remark against 'Sanatana Dharma'.

In a statement, Mutharasan said that any person with common sense would know that Udhayanidhi's remark was not intended to denigrate religious beliefs.

"But the BJP and the Sangh Parivar gang have been peddling lies that Udhayanidhi denigrated Hinduism. Starting from BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and State BJP president K Annamalai, they have embarked on a cheap act of inciting religious fanaticism. Abusing its powers in northern states, they have been filing cases of trumped-up charges to exercise power," he said.

CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan said that the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association organised conference was not held against Hinduism.

"On the contrary, it was held against caste supremacy, female servitude, and superstitions in the name of Sanatana, Manu Neethi, and Varnasiram were opposed. Not only rationalists but also those who believe in spirituality have participated and addressed in this conference," he said.

He said that faced with corruption, inflation, unemployment and fear of defeat, the BJP has resumed its usual campaign of lies to distract the people of India.

"Udhayanidhi did not speak against any religion. Even after Minister Udayanidhi Stalin clarified that I am common to all people, the BJP's false propaganda by twisting something that was not said in the conference is sure to fail," he noted.