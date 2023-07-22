Left-leaning organisations stage rail roko at Korukupet over Manipur violence

CHENNAI: Members of CPM affiliated Democratic Youth Federation of India, Students Federation of India, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front and All India Democratic Women's Association staged a rail roko at Korukupet protesting against Manipur violence, where two women were paraded naked and raped in May this year.

After the protest, former CPM's Perambur MLA SK Mahendran said that the viral video of two women being paraded naked and raped is a great insult to the country and accused the BJP government at the centre and Manipur failed to end the violence.

"The video of two women which came out a few days back happened on May 4. For two months, the centre and the state government failed to act on the complaints of the women. One of the victim's husband served in Indian Army's Assam Rifle as a subedar. The incident has brought insult to the country globally," he said.

He said that one of the woman victim complained to the National Commission for Women on June 12 which in turn has written to the chief secretary of Manipur to take action but they did not act on it. "We demand the dismissal of the BJP government in Manipur and imposition of the President's rule to bring peace to the state. Also, action should be taken on the chief secretary and DGP for in action to control violence, " he demanded.