Also, Ramachandran said he advocated for an outer ring road and road improvements in Thenkanikottai to support local industrial workers.

"The Chief Minister assured us that action would be taken on these requests," Ramachandran told reporters later. "We urged the Chief Minister to hold quarterly consultative meetings to ascertain the issues in the constituencies and resolve them promptly," he said.

CPM legislator R Chellaswamy and T Latha also pitched for a relief package for affected Cauvery Delta farmers.

Congress MLA and Higher Education Minister P Vishwanathan also raised farmers' distress with the CM. "We demanded that the government take into consideration the plight of farmers in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Tiruvarur. The districts are facing agricultural crises due to insufficient rainfall. We have appealed to the CM to officially declare these areas as drought-affected and provide compensation to the affected farmers," he said.

The CM reportedly proposed forming a committee of ministers to visit these regions, assess crop damage, and estimate the compensation required for farmers. Minister Viswanathan said he was confident the CM would act swiftly and positively on the concerns raised before him.

Meanwhile, CPM legislator Latha said she raised the issue of women's safety and public concern over the alleged obscene WhatsApp messages sent by the TVK Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh to a woman Collector recently.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes days after the Assembly Secretariat declared the Kolathur constituency vacant following the demise of sitting TVK MLA V S Babu on November 19.