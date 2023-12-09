Begin typing your search...

Leakage in LPG cylinder-laden lorry in Kovai

Authorities rushed to the spot and restricted the leakage preventing any untoward incident.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Dec 2023 7:25 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Coimbatore's Thirumalayam Palayam as there was a leakage in an LPG cylinder-laden lorry at the depot on Saturday.

The leakage was caused by a wall collapse in the depot due to rain. Witnesses to the incident, according to Maalaimalar, say that a brick hit a gas valve resulting in gas leakage.

Authorities rushed to the spot and restricted the leakage preventing any untoward incident. Locals said the gas leak didn't harm the neighbourhood much as it was raining.

Online Desk

