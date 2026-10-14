'Leaders' ready in all 234 segments to jump fray in local body polls: Annamalai

TIRUCHY: The We the Leaders Movement is preparing leaders across all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and will field candidates in the upcoming local body elections to bring about social change, its founder K Annamalai said here on Tuesday.
Speaking to members of the movement after planting 15,000 saplings on 11 acres at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, Annamalai expressed concern over the declining water resources in the Delta region, warning that the trend threatened food production. He said elected representatives should work to build a healthy society and ensure people's welfare.
“The political scenario has deteriorated, and the We the Leaders Movement will ensure clean and pro-people politics,” he said, referring to AIADMK MLAs resigning and winning under the TVK banner.
Annamalai said the movement would eventually transform into a political party that would welcome everyone into politics and ensure meaningful participation in electoral politics. He added that it was preparing leaders across all 234 Assembly constituencies to demonstrate what he described as responsible political conduct.
“We want to bring changes in every village. The movement will field candidates in the upcoming local body polls and certainly bring change in society,” Annamalai said.