'Leaders' ready in all 234 segments to jump fray in local body polls: Annamalai

Speaking to members of the movement after planting 15,000 saplings on 11 acres at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, Annamalai expressed concern over the declining water resources in the Delta region, warning that the trend threatened food production. He said elected representatives should work to build a healthy society and ensure people's welfare.

“The political scenario has deteriorated, and the We the Leaders Movement will ensure clean and pro-people politics,” he said, referring to AIADMK MLAs resigning and winning under the TVK banner.