Leaders pay tribute on 13th memorial day of Dr Sivanthi Aditanar

CHENNAI: Political leaders, social organisations, and media fraternity paid rich tributes to Padma Shri Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar, the late chairman of the Daily Thanthi group, on his 13th memorial day at his memorial house in Poes Garden, Chennai on Sunday.
Dr Sivanthi Aditanar, a legendary figure in Indian journalism known for his remarkable contributions to education, sports, spirituality, and social service, was remembered with a minute’s silence.
Family members, including Daily Thanthi group chairman C Balasubramanian Adityan, his sons B Sivanthi Adityan, B Adhavan Adityan, and Anitha Kumaran, led the floral tributes. Executives and staff from the group’s various wings – Daily Thanthi, Maalai Malar, Thanthi TV, DT Next, Rani Muthu, Rani Printers, Hello FM, Subasri, Gokulam Kathir, India Cabs, AMN TV, and Pharos Hotel – also paid their respects.
Former Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Union Minister Jayanthi Natarajan, and humanitarian trust leader Saidai Duraisamy were among the prominent political figures who honoured the late media baron. Leaders from AIADMK, BJP, Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and several other parties also participated.
Numerous community organisations, including various Nadar associations from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Chennai, as well as traders’ unions, paid homage. The Dr Sivanthi Aditanar Foundation, and alumni from Aditanar College of Arts and Science in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi district, were also present.
A notable moment was the march of schoolgirls in uniform, playing band music before placing floral wreaths at the memorial. Former officials from the volleyball federation, and several sportswomen also joined the tribute.
Separately, in Tirunelveli, AM Vikramaraja, state president of the Tamil Nadu Traders’ Federation, paid homage to a portrait of Dr Sivanthi Aditanar.
Additionally, Union Minister Rajnath Singh garlanded the statue of Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar in the Veerapandiyanpattinam memorial hall in Tiruchendur.