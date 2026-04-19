Leaders pay tribute on 13th memorial day of Dr Sivanthi Aditanar

Dr Sivanthi Aditanar, a legendary figure in Indian journalism known for his remarkable contributions to education, sports, spirituality, and social service, was remembered with a minute’s silence.

Family members, including Daily Thanthi group chairman C Balasubramanian Adityan, his sons B Sivanthi Adityan, B Adhavan Adityan, and Anitha Kumaran, led the floral tributes. Executives and staff from the group’s various wings – Daily Thanthi, Maalai Malar, Thanthi TV, DT Next, Rani Muthu, Rani Printers, Hello FM, Subasri, Gokulam Kathir, India Cabs, AMN TV, and Pharos Hotel – also paid their respects.