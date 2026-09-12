Leaders pay homage to Immanuel Sekaran on 69th anniversary

MADURAI: Leaders across the political spectrum paid floral tributes to freedom fighter and social justice icon Immanuel Sekaran on his 69th death anniversary on Friday.
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also offered floral tributes and took to 'X' to recall Sekaran's courageous voice against social disparities.
"Having participated in the freedom struggle at a young age, he continued to strive to establish equality and social justice even after independence," the Vice-President stated.
He further added that Sekaran's ideals of building a society filled with harmony are forever memorable, noting, "May the life and sacrifice of Martyr Immanuel Sekaran continue to inspire us to strengthen unity and brotherhood in our society."
State Ministers R NirmalKumar and KG Arunraj laid wreaths at Sekaran's memorial in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district, on behalf of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Taking to the microblogging site 'X', CM Vijay hailed Sekaran as a brave martyr who fought for the country's independence and against social inequalities.
"Let us take a pledge on this day to walk in the path shown by him to create a society full of equality and self-respect," he said.
DMK chief and former Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin commemorated Sekaran's lifelong struggle for the educational, economic, and equal rights of marginalised communities.
They noted the previous state government's efforts to cement his legacy, including marking his centenary as a state event and inaugurating a memorial with a bronze statue in Paramakudi last year.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami remembered Sekaran as the voice of the oppressed who fought to eradicate untouchability.
He highlighted Sekaran's early revolt against the British, his imprisonment during the Quit India movement, and his military service.
Former Minister RB Udhayakumar paid floral tributes at the Paramakudi memorial on behalf of the AIADMK.
TNCC chief Manickam Tagore, who paid his respects alongside other Congress leaders, described Sekaran as a staunch nationalist and social reformer who never hesitated to fight injustice.
He noted the Indian National Congress's deep respect for Sekaran, recalling the release of a postal stamp in his honour in 2010 and state recognition in 2011.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also issued a statement honouring Sekaran's enduring efforts to eliminate social disparities and sow the seeds of equal rights among the masses.
State BJP chief Nainar Nagendran also visited the memorial in Paramakudi to pay his respects.
NTK chief coordinator Seeman and VCK leader and Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu also paid tributes to the martyr.