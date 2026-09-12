Leaders pay homage to Immanuel Sekaran on 69th anniversary

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also offered floral tributes and took to 'X' to recall Sekaran's courageous voice against social disparities.

"Having participated in the freedom struggle at a young age, he continued to strive to establish equality and social justice even after independence," the Vice-President stated.

He further added that Sekaran's ideals of building a society filled with harmony are forever memorable, noting, "May the life and sacrifice of Martyr Immanuel Sekaran continue to inspire us to strengthen unity and brotherhood in our society."