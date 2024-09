Leaders pay floral tribute to Si Pa Aditanar on 120th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, Ministers, and leaders of various political parties paid rich tributes to Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar on his 120th birth anniversary, on Friday.

In a message, CM Stalin said, “I fondly remember and cherish the service rendered by Si Pa Aditanar, pioneer of Tamil journalism and who served as the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in the DMK regime.”

Si Pa Aditanar’s grandson and Director, Daily Thanthi group, S Balasubramanian Adityan and great-grandson and Daily Thanthi group Director B Sivanthi Adityan garlanded his statue and paid tributes at Egmore. Malai Murasu Executive Director R Kannan also paid floral tributes to the late leader.

Later, Ministers MP Saminathan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Geetha Jeevan and Mano Thangaraj garlanded his statue and paid floral tributes to Si Pa Aditanar’s portrait on behalf of the State government. Since 2019, the Daily Thanthi founder’s birth anniversary is being observed as a State event.

Greater Chennai Corporation Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar, MLAs I Paranthaman, AMV Prabhakara Raja, and JMH Aassan Maulana also accompanied the ministers and paid their tributes to Si Pa Aditanar.

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, DK president K Veeramani, former mayor Saidai Duraisamy, TMC president GK Vasan, senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam general secretary N Anand, BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan, AIADMK leader Simla Muthuchozhan, DMDK leaders B Parthasarathy and Nallathambi, NJK president AC Shanmugam, AMMK leader G Senthamizhan, IMK president Arjun Sampath, actor SVe Sekhar were also among those who paid tributes to Si Pa Aditanar.

Staff of Thanthi, Maalai Malar, DT Next, Thanthi TV, Hello FM, and others also paid rich tributes to the veteran journalist and Thanthi founder.