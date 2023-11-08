Leaders of DMK, AIADMK hit out at Annamalai for his remark on Periyar statue

CHENNAI: Senior DMK and AIADMK leaders reacted sharply against BJP state president remark on removal of Dravidian icon and social reformists Thanthai Periyar's statue in front of temples in the state once the BJP voted to power.

While Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that the BJP would never - ever come to power in Tamil Nadu, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi ridiculed the remarks by stating the saffron party leader's dream would never come true.

Senior leader of the AIADMK also hit out at Annamalai for his remark on Periyar.

"Even if the sun rises in the west, the BJP will not come to power in Tamil Nadu. The (political) climate prevails in the state clearly indicates that no other political party except the DMK think of forming the government for the next quarter century in the state. Any number of ED or IT raids cannot change this," said the minister to hit back at BJP state president K Annamalai remarking that Periyar's statue in front of Srirangam temple would be removed if BJP voted to power in the state.

DMK MP Kanimozhi ridiculed Annamalai's remark that it cannot be taken seriously as it would not happen in the state ever.

Joining the issue, AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said the BJP state president's remark would backfire for them and dissuaded the saffron party leader from speaking against Dravidian icons and leaders of yesteryears.

Former minister and senior AIADMK leader Sellur Raju also slammed the BJP leader for his statement on dismantling the HR and CE department once the BJP forms its government in Tamil Nadu.

Raju said that the HR and CE department has been functioning in an effective manner and maintaining the temples without much revenue.