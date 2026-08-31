Leaders hail TMC founder GK Moopanar on 25th death anniversary

CHENNAI: TNCC president Manickam Tagore and senior Congress leaders, along with other political leaders, on Sunday paid rich tributes to TMC founder GK Moopanar on his 25th death anniversary.
The leaders paid floral tributes at his memorial at Teynampet here and recalled his contributions to Tamil Nadu politics and the Congress Party.
Referring to the no-confidence motion moved against the thenPrime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government in 1999, Tagore praised Moopanar’s resolute stance. “Moopanar had three members in the Lok Sabha then. Had he chosen not to vote alongside AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa at that time, the Vajpayee government would have survived. However, acting upon the request of Sonia Gandhi, he remained steadfast in his principles without any deviation, Tagore told reporters,
He also recalled his past association with the former Congress leader who floated the Tamil Maanila Congress, upset with the party’s top brass. “While growing up in the Youth Congress, he served as an iconic figure for many of us,” he said, adding, “On his death anniversary, paying homage to him on behalf of the TNCC is our solemn duty.”
Congress Rajya Sabha member Praveen Chakravarty said, “Not having the opportunity to meet the late Moopanar is one of the greatest regrets in his life. However, I share a deep and long-standing friendship with his son, GK Vasan, and his family. Through them, I have learned a great deal about Moopanar’s life and political journey. “
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “From my childhood, I have known Moopanar. A very decent politician, who was very strong in his ideology at the same time, not hurting the other leaders.”
Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister A Srinath, representing the ruling TVK, visited Moopanar’s memorial here and placed a wreath. “It is a great privilege for me to participate in this remembrance day. May his legacy live on forever,” he said.
MDMK chief Vaiko and senior CPM leader TK Rangarajan recalled Moopanar’s immense contributions to Indian politics and his exemplary public life.
Vaiko highlighted Moopanar’s proximity to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and praised his selflessness, noting how he walked in the footsteps of ‘Kingmaker’ K Kamaraj by putting the nation’s leadership above personal ambition.
Rangarajan commended Vasan for carrying forward his father’s enduring legacy and organising the commemorative event to champion secular, progressive, and inclusive politics.