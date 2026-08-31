Leaders hail TMC founder GK Moopanar on 25th death anniversary

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “From my childhood, I have known Moopanar. A very decent politician, who was very strong in his ideology at the same time, not hurting the other leaders.”

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister A Srinath, representing the ruling TVK, visited Moopanar’s memorial here and placed a wreath. “It is a great privilege for me to participate in this remembrance day. May his legacy live on forever,” he said.

MDMK chief Vaiko and senior CPM leader TK Rangarajan recalled Moopanar’s immense contributions to Indian politics and his exemplary public life.

Vaiko highlighted Moopanar’s proximity to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and praised his selflessness, noting how he walked in the footsteps of ‘Kingmaker’ K Kamaraj by putting the nation’s leadership above personal ambition.

Rangarajan commended Vasan for carrying forward his father’s enduring legacy and organising the commemorative event to champion secular, progressive, and inclusive politics.