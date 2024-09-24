Leaders hail Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar’s contribution to education, journalism

CHENNAI: Political leaders, noted personalities and people from all walks of life paid rich tributes to the late Padma Shri Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar on his 89th birth anniversary at his memorial in Poes Garden on Tuesday.

His son, S Balasuramanian Adityan, director, Daily Thanthi group, grandson and Daily Thanthi group director B Sivanthi Adityan, Malathi Sivanthi Adityan, Jayaramaiah and Anita Kumaran, among other family members also paid their respects.

PMK founder S Ramadoss lauded Sivanthi Aditanar for his contribution to journalism and said he practised the virtue of journalism throughout his life.

Former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, BJP State president K Annamalai and convener H Raja recalled Aditanar’s contribution to education, sports and media on his 89th birth anniversary. “His achievements in the field of journalism and education are innumerable. His contribution to the development of print media in Tamil Nadu will forever be remembered,” Raja said after paying floral tributes to Sivanthi Aditanar’s portrait at his memorial in Poes Garden here.

In his message, Annamalai said, “Aditanar’s achievements as a president of the Indian Volleyball Association and the Indian Olympic Association, and his reputation for promoting Indian sports will live on forever.”

Former minister D Jayakumar, former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Karu Nagarajan, Karate R Thiagarajan, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, MLAs Prabhakar Raja, JMH Hassan Maulaana, SS Balaji, former ministers Jayanthi Natarajan, S Thirunavukarasar, GK Vasan, Mafoi K Pandiayarajan, Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi leader NR Dhanabalan, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam general secretary N Anand, DMDK leader B Parthasarathy, AMMK leader G Senthamizhan, OPS supporter Pugazhenthi were among the many leaders who paid their respects in different parts of the State.

In Thoothukudi, traders paid tributes to his portrait at Kamaraj and VOC vegetable markets. Many also paid homage at the manimandapam built in his honour at Veerapandianpattinam village, his native place, in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi.

On behalf of the State government, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, garlanded his statue at the memorial.