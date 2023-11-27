Leaders greet Udhayanidhi Stalin on birthday

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties and Ministers of the State Cabinet greeted DMK youth wing secretary and State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who turned 46 on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi visited his father and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the camp office and took his blessings.

Udhayanidhi also visited his grandfather and former DMK president M Karunanidhi's residences at Gopalapuram and CIT colony and paid floral tributes to the former CM's portraits.

The Sports Minister also paid floral tributes at the memorials of Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi before distributing welfare assistance to people in his constituency.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, State Minorities Wing head Peter Alphonse, Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan, and Ministers of the State Cabinet greeted Udhayanidhi.

In his birthday greetings, Chief Minister Stalin appealed to the 25 lakh youth wing members of the DMK to turn Salem into a sea of black and red (DMK flag) for the second state conference of DMK youth wing.

Actor Kamal Haasan, in a message posted on micro-blogging site 'X' said, "Dear brother Udhayanidhi has made significant achievements in the fields he forayed into in a short span."

Thirumavalvan was among the leaders, who visited and greeted Udhayanidhi in person on his birthday.