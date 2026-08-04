Leaders condemn Udhayanidhi for sexist remarks, TVK for arresting him ahead of Aug 5 TN assembly session

In a post on 'X' after Udhayanidhi was escorted by the police to Thanjavur, where a case against him was registered, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the "lame horse government" for timing this arrest just a day before the budget session.

He argued that conducting the assembly in the complete absence of the Leader of the Opposition is "highly condemnable" and raises widespread suspicions of a deeper political motive beyond the registered case.

The AIADMK leader simultaneously criticised Udhayanidhi's personal conduct.

Palaniswami stated that his party has long believed Udhayanidhi "needs a muzzle", condemning his habit of speaking out of turn and making degrading remarks about women without understanding the dignity of his position.

"Registering a case for his speech is one thing. But striving to arrest the LoP today raises suspicions," Palaniswami remarked.