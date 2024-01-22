Leaders call for elevating Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister soon

COIMBATORE: Senior DMK leaders made calls to elevate DMK’s youth wing secretary and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister.

Government chief whip Govi Chezhiyan, who unveiled the portraits of language martyrs (mozhipor thiyagigal) at the party’s youth wing conference, exuded hconfidence that the DMK will win in 40 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Minister Udhayanidhi has been a torch bearer for this conference. He will hold the party’s flag high for the next 50 years. So he should be declared as the Deputy Chief Minister,” he said. DMK state deputy secretary of youth wing S Joel heaped praises on Udhayanidhi as a leader of future Tamil Nadu. “He had emerged to protect the culture, our soil and the rights of people. He chased the enemies away by just showing a brick during polls and will end the BJP and their slaves. Udhayanidhi is the shining star of future Tamil Nadu,” he said.

DMK MP A Raja accused the BJP of attempting to divide the nation through its politics of hatred and religion. Dindigul I Leoni said Stalin will become CM once again in 2026 and the INDIA bloc will form government at the Centre.

The DMK youth wing conference did not disappoint the party cadre and political critics who were anticipating some form of political showmanship on Sunday. State School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi was the first to drop a bombshell when he suggested that CM Stalin must not decline should an opportunity arise for him to become the Prime Minister candidate of the INDIA bloc. Speaking at the youth wing conference, Mahesh appealed, “If we get an opportunity to become the PM, let us not disregard it. Let us take it up.”

As if it were not enough, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan literally endorsed Udhayanidhi for the DMK leadership. Recalling the stint of former CM Karunanidhi as the party president for 50 years and the rise of Stalin, Duraimurugan said Udhayanidhi was capable of leading in the next century.